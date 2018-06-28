Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting

PARIS - One person was sent to University Hospital in serious condition Friday morning after being shot in a standoff with a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy and a Monroe City police officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Monroe County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man trying to break into car with a hatchet in Madison shortly after midnight. A deputy saw the suspect in a car and tried to stop him. The man did not pull over and led the deputy on a chase east on Highway 24.

The chase ended in Paris at 1:05 in the morning, when deputies saw the man walking with a hatchet and a flashlight attached to a metal belt. Deputies say the suspect approached them in a threatening manner.

Authorities said the suspect walked to Hickman's IGA and was able to get into the building. Monroe City Police officers and a canine unit entered the building to take the suspect into custody.

Police say the man attacked a deputy. A Monroe City officer and a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy both fired their guns at the suspect, hitting him at least twice. He was then taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Kevin D. Marshall of Madison.

A Monroe County deputy who received minor injuries during the scuffle was taken to University Hospital in a private vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brent Bernhardt said deputies are trained to not fire their weapon unless they've tried all other options.

"We take every step necessary not to go that far, but obviously in the defense of someone's life, certainly we are bound to do that," said Bernhardt.

At Hickman's IGA, three of the four front doors are in the process of being repaired following the shooting. Bullet marks can be seen on one of the doors.

Store manager Roger Herron said the town should count themselves lucky that Marshall choose to enter a store that was closed.

"Like I said, this is a pretty rare occurrence and I think we should probably consider ourselves lucky that he picked a place that was not open. you know, that nobody was harmed," said Herron.

[Editor's Note: The story has been updated to include the latest information.]