Man in Hospital After Shooting

The victim had been shot in the leg. He told police he was walking in the alley behind the 500 block of Park Ave. when he was shot. He did not provide any suspect information, but did say the shooting was related to a previous shooting that occurred in October at the same location. The victim indicated he was shot in retaliation for this incident. No suspects have been identified. The victim was admitted to the hospital for his injury. At the time of this release, he was listed in fair condition.