Man in Hy-Vee bomb scare sentenced to prison

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man will spend the next 17 years in prison after he was sentenced for a robbery and bomb scare at the Hy-Vee on West Broadway.

Police arrested Jeffrey York in August following an investigation by a bomb disposal unit and search in the area around the business. At the time, investigators said York went into the Commerce Bank inside Hy-Vee and demanded money, saying he had explosives in his backpack.

When he left, he put the backpack in a vehicle and walked away. Police evacuated the store until they could determine the backpack was safe.

York pleaded guilty in December, and was sentenced on Monday.