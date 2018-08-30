Man in St. Louis jail dies after struggle with officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 27-year-old man has died in jail after a struggle with officers who tried to prevent him from killing himself in a holdover cell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man who died Tuesday evening had been taken into custody that afternoon for trespassing.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says six to eight officers struggled with the man after a worker saw the man tie his sweatpants, turned into a noose, to the cell bars. The man hit his head on a concrete bench during the struggle.

Officers noticed the man was having trouble breathing and his pulse had stopped after the struggle. They attempted to resuscitate him.

Emergency workers arrived within minutes and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dotson says investigation is ongoing.