Man in wheelchair dies after hit by Kansas City truck

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating after a city water department truck struck and killed a man in a wheelchair.

The water department said two of its employees were driving a dump truck when the accident happened Thursday at an intersection in central Kansas City.

Police say the man began crossing the road just before the light turned green for the truck. The driver told police he didn't know the vehicle hit the wheelchair because he couldn't see it.

The driver came back to the intersection after he felt something fall off the vehicle.

The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene.