Man Indentified In Fatal Shooting

SHOOTING DEATH

UPDATE: Police identify man in fatal KC shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- One man was killed and another was wounded when a gunman fired into a vehicle near Kansas City's Country Club Plaza.

Police say 25-year-old Marcus Williams was in a car with two other men early yesterday when he was shot and killed.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital. Another man in the car wasn't hurt.

Police say the men had been at a bar where there was a disturbance, but it's unclear whether Williams was involved.