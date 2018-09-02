Man indicted for identity theft and wire fraud

JEFFERSON CITY - A Georgia man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City for using stolen identities to file fraudulent state and federal income tax returns, according to prosecutors.

Jalen Ortez Gude, 22, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned Wednesday under seal. The indictment was made public Monday after Gude's court appearance.

It alleges Gude used other people's names, social security numbers and birth dates to file fraudulent tax returns and receive tax refunds from both the federal government and the Missouri state government.

As part of his scheme, Gude allegedly opened bank accounts in the names of his identity theft victim's. Tax refunds from the IRS and the Missouri Department of Revenue were then transfered into the accounts, the indictment says.

Prosecutors say the scam operated from January 2014 to March 2015.

Gude is also accused of using stolen identity information to submit fraudulent online credit applications.

He is being charged with seven counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation and two units of the Missouri Department of Revenue: the Compliance and Investigation Bureau and the Criminal Investigation Bureau. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony P. Gonzalez.