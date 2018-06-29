Man indicted for trying to set fire to Ferguson Market

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to set fire to the Ferguson Market on the night of the announcement that Ferguson officer Darren Wilson would not face charges in the killing of Michael Brown.

The indictment of 26-year-old Antonio Whiteside was announced Friday. He is charged with attempt to damage and destroy by means of fire and/or explosive materials. He was taken into custody Thursday night.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and St. Louis County police have been working together since the rioting on Nov. 24. Callahan expects additional indictments.

Several businesses in and near Ferguson were destroyed by fire on Nov. 24. The blaze at Ferguson Market was put out quickly.