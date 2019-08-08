Man indicted in death of Lincoln University student

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a 19-year-old Jefferson City man in the shooting death of Lincoln University student body president.


Michael Bouchee is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the December death of 23-year-old D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, of Chicago.


A second man, 29-year-old DeAngelo Frazier Jr., of Jefferson City, was indicted by the grand jury in May for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.


The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the two suspects were charged in December with delivery of a controlled substance in the neighborhood at the time Bratton-Bland was killed.


Witnesses told police the suspects were pointing weapons and yelling at people before Bratton-Bland was shot. Police say Bratton-Bland was walking in the area and did nothing to provoke his shooting.

