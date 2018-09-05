Man Indicted in Deaths of 3 in Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - A Missouri man has been indicted on nine counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Brooklyn Park woman and her elderly parents.

Thirty-four-year-old Eddie Mosley, of St. Louis, has already been charged with three counts of intentional second-degree murder for the April 9 shootings.

Authorities say Mosley shot 59-year-old DeLois Brown and her parents, 82-year-old James Bolden and 81-year-old Clover Bolden, in Brown's home in the Twin Cities suburb.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says a Hennepin County jury Thursday indicted Mosley on three counts of premeditated first-degree murder and six additional charges. Mosley is being held in Hennepin County Jail on $6 million bond. He's due back in court Friday.