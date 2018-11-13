Man Indicted in Woman's Overdose Death

A St. Francois County grand jury has handed up the indictment against 44-year-old George Myers of Desloge. The grand jury's action came last week but was announced Monday. Myers is accused of second-degree murder and possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute in the 2004 death of 24-year-old Megan Williams of Farmington. She was found dead in a room at the Budget Inn in Desloge. An autopsy showed she died of acute oxycondone intoxication.