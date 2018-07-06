Man Injured After Boat Motor Explodes

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - A Lee's Summit man suffered serious injuries after his Sea-Doo's motor exploded at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Water Patrol says Ronald Dodson was injured Saturday after his watercraft would not start.

KY3 reports (http://bit.ly/KLij4K ) that while Dodson was trying to get the engine started, a spark ignited fumes within the engine compartment, causing the explosion.

A passenger with Dodson suffered minor injuries.