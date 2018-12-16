Man injured by police shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police said officers shot and injured a man Wednesday during a domestic disturbance.

Spokesman Darin Snapp says officers called to a home in northern Kansas City early Wednesday morning to find a woman on the ground in the front yard and her husband standing over her with a rifle. He said the woman had already been shot in the leg and the man appeared to be ready to shoot her again.

Snapp told KCTV5 that when the man held the rifle as if he was going to shoot, two officers fired, hitting him in the side.

The man and his wife were taken to a hospital. Both were expected to survive.

Two children in the home, ages 6 and 10, were asleep during the confrontation.

No officers were hurt.