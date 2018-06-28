Man injured confronting teens over vandalism

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car while trying to stop teenagers from putting toilet paper and trash around his home.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was turned over to juvenile authorities, then released to his parents.

The practice of covering homes and trees with toilet paper has long been part of the tradition associated with Oakville High School's powder puff football game, in which girls compete.

Police say the 48-year-old homeowner interrupted four teenagers late Sunday. The 16-year-old allegedly ran over the man as he drove off. The man was dragged about 100 feet down the street.

Oakville High School canceled the powder puff game that was scheduled for Monday.