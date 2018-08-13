Man injured in I-70 rollover crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was in serious condition Monday morning after a rollover accident Sunday night.

The Columbia Police Department said Omar Rosas Hernandez, 24, was driving his Ford F-350 pickup westbound on I-70 near Rangeline Street when he lost control "for unknown reasons", according to a news release from police. Police said the truck slid sideways across the road before it exited the highway, collided with an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Hernandez was ejected during the crash, and was thrown 53 feet from the truck's final position. Hernandez was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they did not know if excessive speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Hernandez was not wearing his seatbelt.