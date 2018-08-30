Man injured in shooting near light rail station in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened near a light rail station, not far from downtown's Union Station.

Authorities said a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday night near a MetroLink station at 18th and Clark. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting wasn't clear, and no arrests have been made.