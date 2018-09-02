Man Injured When Van Strikes Homemade Snow Plow

SPANISH LAKE (AP) - A St. Louis County man is being treated for minor injuries after his homemade snow plow was struck by a van.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in Spanish Lake. Police say the victim constructed a plow by installing a blade onto his lawn mower. He was riding the vehicle at his home when he lost control and went into the street, colliding with a van.