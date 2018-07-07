Man involved in accident before being struck, killed on I-270

The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CREVE COEUR (AP) - The 31-year-old who died after being struck on Interstate 270 Friday morning had apparently just exited the car he had crashed moments earlier.

The accident happened around midnight Friday in Creve Coeur, forcing closure of northbound lanes.

The victim's name had not been released Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two vehicles collided. One left the scene, crashing into a median wall. Creve Coeur police said the driver got out and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him was not hurt, and cooperated with police.

