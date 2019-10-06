Man is Rescued after Falling from Barge
ST. LOUIS - A man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River is in good condition. The 30-year-old fell Saturday at Ameren UE's Rush Island plant in Jefferson County and was sucked under a coal barge. Paramedics say a towboat captain used engines to blow the man out from under the barge. The victim was wearing a lifevest and was quickly given CPR. Paramedics say the man's co-workers practice man-overboard drills frequently, which helped with his rescue. The man's name has not been released. Officials say he works for Lewis and Clark Marine of Granite City, Illinois. The Rush Island plant is located about 40 miles south of downtown St. Louis.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff on Sunday. The event was... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife. According to... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Donuts, axes, bubbles and more were all part of the fun at Rocheport's second annual "Donut Festival." ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Fourth-grader Emma Winter is leading a climate march Sunday afternoon that she created to raise awareness of “everyone’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia saw five homicides in September, all in a span of 12 days. The community is doing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will do everything he can to help communities deal with gun violence... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials say welfare recipients with medical marijuana cards will continue to get financial aid. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - Two women were taken into custody after detectives in Osage Beach received information about someone in possession... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City High School plans to expand their athletic facilities on properties that were damaged by the... More >>
in
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri received a $2 million grant this week to build a facility to train... More >>
in
FULTON - Viewers reported a large police presence outside Fulton Middle School around noon Friday. Dispatchers received a call... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Curry family honored their daughter Friday morning with a balloon release. The release marks 10 months since... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Police Department is now going from state to federal court.... More >>
in