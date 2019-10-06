Man is Rescued after Falling from Barge

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River is in good condition. The 30-year-old fell Saturday at Ameren UE's Rush Island plant in Jefferson County and was sucked under a coal barge. Paramedics say a towboat captain used engines to blow the man out from under the barge. The victim was wearing a lifevest and was quickly given CPR. Paramedics say the man's co-workers practice man-overboard drills frequently, which helped with his rescue. The man's name has not been released. Officials say he works for Lewis and Clark Marine of Granite City, Illinois. The Rush Island plant is located about 40 miles south of downtown St. Louis.