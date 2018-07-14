Man Jailed by Mistake in St. Louis Gets Settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis and its police department have paid $62,500 to a man who was jailed by mistake for more than two months.

The payment settles a federal lawsuit filed by Travis Jones after he was arrested in November 2009 on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Jones was also booked as Mark Crumble, who was wanted for violating probation, because police assumed he might be Crumble using Jones as an alias. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jail records indicate that police and jailers knew within nine days that they had arrested Jones on another man's warrant but Jones was held for two more months.

The city says as part of the settlement that it was not admitting any liability or wrongdoing in the case.