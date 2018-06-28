Man Jumps From Bridge

AP-MO--Bridge Jump,0066Man dies after jumping from bridge ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Louis County man is dead after jumping off the Blanchette Bridge at St. Charles. It happened yesterday afternoon. The victim was 47 and from St. Ann. He was unconscious and not breathing when firefighters pulled him from the Missouri River, and died later at a hospital. Firefighters believe the man dropped about 100 feet from the bridge to the water. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-21-07 0844EST