Man Killed After Car Hits a Tree and Catches Fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A St. Louis County man died Monday morning from an accident that ended with his car in flames.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported at 3:15 a.m., 22-year-old Christopher Opre was driving eastbound on County Road 2650, south of Renick. Opre went off the east side of the road, hit a fence and a tree, and then caught on fire.
Opre could not get out of the car and a coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
