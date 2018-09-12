Man killed, another wounded in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - One man has been killed and another critically wounded in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that police said they arrived shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday and found both victims in the street. The dead man was in his early 20s, but his name was not released pending notification of relatives. A man in his mid-40s was taken to a hospital suffering from several bullet wounds.

Police say the shooting is under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.