Man killed, boy injured in separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shootings over the weekend, including one that killed a man and another that injured a 12-year-old boy.

The Post-Dispatch reports that a man was fatally shot around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on the city's north side. Police have not released the man's name or other details of the shooting.

Early Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. The boy was reported to be in stable condition. His name and details of the shooting were not released.

Officials say the boy was one of at least five people shot in the city from 6:45 p.m. Saturday through 1:30 a.m. Sunday.