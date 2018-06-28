Man killed by KC police pointed gun at officers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a man who was killed by officers had pointed a gun.

The Kansas City Star reports that police received several reports Saturday night from a part of the city north of the Missouri River. Shots had been fired, including at a vehicle as the driver was backing out of a driveway. Police also received a report of a suicidal person.

Police said that as three officers approached the area, a man pointed a gun at them. The officers fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Darryl Forté said Saturday that no officer was injured. The victim has not been identified.