Man killed by MetroLink train in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man struck by a light rail train in downtown St. Louis has died.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday when a MetroLink train struck the 63-year-old man near Union Station. A spokeswoman for the transit agency Metro says the man stepped into the path of the train while walking across a pedestrian crosswalk.

He was taken to Saint Louis University Medical Center with a head injury and initially listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Monday afternoon.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.