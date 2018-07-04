Man killed by St. Louis police identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the man killed by an officer after allegedly shooting at police as they served a search warrant for drugs at a home.

Police said Wednesday that the man killed was 63-year-old Don Clark.

Police said a 40-year-old officer and colleagues were executing search warrants Tuesday night after a six-month investigation when Clark shot at them. The officer returned fire.

Clark was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officers were not hurt.

Police said illegal drugs, two guns and a large amount of ammunition were recovered as a result of the search warrants. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.