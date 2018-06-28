Man killed from a stabbing incident in Pulaski County

CROCKER - A man from Pulaski County was killed Friday shortly after 9 p.m. from a stabbing incident. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found the man deceased from knife wounds. The other male at the scene admitted to stabbing him to death during an altercation and has been taken into police custody.

The stabbing occurred at 23915 Brewer Road in Crocker, Missouri, on the front porch of the residence.

The victim was not identified because all of his immediate family members had not yet been notified. The suspect will not be named until charges are filed.

The investigation is ongoing as witnesses have not yet been located and questioned. Many details are still unknown.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to accurately reflect the time and location of the incident.