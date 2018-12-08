Man killed during scuffle with auto shop owner identified

KANSAS CITY (AP) Authorities have identified a man killed while fighting with a Kansas City auto shop owner for control of a gun.

Police said Thursday in a news release that 32-year-old Treon Librera, of Kansas City, was the person killed Tuesday after entering the business with a gun.

The owner said he wrestled with the man over the gun and shot him before calling 911.

Librera was declared dead at the scene.