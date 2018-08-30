Man killed during St. Louis house explosion ruled homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say the death of a man fatally injured in a house explosion last summer has been ruled a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Jordan Boyce died about a week after the July explosion that leveled a house he occupied. Another occupant, a 21-year-old man, was pulled from the rubble but survived.

Authorities say natural gas had been cut off to the home about a month before the explosion, and that a woman who had been renting the home was being evicted. Police say officers had been called to the home about five hours before the blast for a reported violation of a restraining order.

The blast also ignited two other homes and damaged at least 11 more.