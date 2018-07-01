Man Killed in Christmas Shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police continue to investigate after a man in a car was killed and his passenger critically injured in a shooting on Christmas night, one of two shootings that happened just hours apart in the city.

Police say the 40-year-old man was shot several times about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, then crashed his car. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His 51-year-old passenger was shot in the back and arm and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Another shooting happened hours later, early Thursday, outside the City Ultra Lounge on Washington Avenue downtown. The 23-year-old victim was shot in the back by someone in another vehicle. That case also remains under investigation.