Man Killed in Columbia Car Crash

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash at the 1400 block of Obermiller Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Shannon Paul Mackey, 38, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene. Mackey was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Information gathered at the scene during the investigation showed Mackey's vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle began to skid and left the roadway. It became airborne, subsequently striking a tree.