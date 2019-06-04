Man killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man died in a crash involving a semi-truck near Kingdom City on I-70 Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Craig Cooper, 69, from Grandview was in the driving lane when the semi truck hit him while changing lanes. The impact caused Cooper's car to overcorrect and go off the road. Cooper was ejected from the car and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is MSHP Troop F's second fatality this month and 24th fatality this year.