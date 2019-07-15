Man killed in head-on collision in Howard County

4 days 8 hours 15 minutes ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News
By: Joe Cross, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the middle of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. 

Gary D. Nation, 56, was driving a GMC Sonoma northbound in the middle of County Road 318 on Wednesday night and collided head-on with a Ford F150 travelling southbound. The Ford was driven by 16-year-old Bryce Harris, of Boonville, the report said.

Both trucks swerved to avoid each other but still collided, the Highway Patrol said. Nation's vehicle stopped on the east side of the roadway, while Harris' ended up on an embankment.

According to the crash report, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

