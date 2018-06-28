Man Killed in Home Invasion

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Columbia man during a suspected home invasion late Sunday night in the Country House apartment complex north of Columbia.

The Sheriff's Department says Donnell Gregory Coleman was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. A 25-year-old woman was at the home and was not injured.

The victim was shot once after two male suspects forcibly entered through the apartment's front door. The suspects immediately fled the scene after the shooting and are believed to have left in a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.