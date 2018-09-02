Man killed in Jefferson City homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found at a residence on the 5200 block of Collier Court in Jefferson City Sunday morning.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting victim around 8:50 a.m.

Wheeler confirmed the victim is Dennis Thompson, 35, and his family has been notified.

"When the deputies arrived they found a person that in fact, had been murdered," Wheeler said. "They began the investigation at that time."

Wheeler said he was able to speak with Thompson's family and friends.

"From what I hear from his family and friends around here he was a good guy," Wheeler said. "So we’re trying to find out now and we’ve got a bunch of leads to try to ascertain what happened, try to deliver justice to the victim as well as the family."

Authorities have no further information at this time.