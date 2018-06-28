Man killed in Kansas City is 121st homicide victim of 2016

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City.

KSHB-TV reports that police responded to the shooting Tuesday night. Police said the victim was dead when officers arrived. The name of the man wasn't immediately released. The homicide is the 121st of the year in the city, marking an eight-year high.

Police have not announced any arrests.