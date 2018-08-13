Man killed in shooting outside movie theater

By: The Associated Press

CREVE COEUR - Police in the St. Louis area say a man is dead after a shooting outside a movie theater.

Police from across St. Louis County continue to investigate the fatal Sunday night shooting.

Creve Coeur police spokesman Lt. Jon Romas told The Associated Press the shooting happened shortly before midnight at the AMC Creve Coeur 12 theater on Olive Boulevard near Lindbergh Boulevard.

Detective Greg Adams of the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad said Monday that the victim was a 28-year-old University City man. Police are not yet releasing his name or discussing a possible motive.

Officers found the victim in a parking area outside the theater, but it's not clear where the shooting took place.

Romas says the shooter or shooters fled in a vehicle and no description of the vehicle was available.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that bullet holes had pierced the theater's door frames and shattered glass at its front entrance and in its atrium.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information