Man Killed in St. Charles County Mobile Home Fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Authorities say a 63-year-old man has died in a mobile home fire in rural St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gerald Dorlac died in the fire early Saturday.

The sheriff's department says a deputy who arrived first on the scene suffered smoke inhalation trying to get inside and save the man from the burning mobile home. Sgt. Jeff Ochs says the deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

The state fire marshal office is investigating the cause of the fire.