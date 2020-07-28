Man killed on Wagon Trail Road on Saturday
BOONE COUNTY —Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of North Wagon Trail Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a disturbance.
While on scene, officers discovered 27-year-old Allen Joseph Haywood, of Columbia, dead from apparent gun shot wounds. While on scene, deputies located and identified the person they believe to have shot Heywood, according to a statement from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
No arrests have been made for any charges related to the man's death.
"There is no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects who may be a threat to the community," according to the release.
Deputies are continuing an investigating into the death.
