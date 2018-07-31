Man killed when motorcycle collides with truck on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver was killed when he struck a truck in north Columbia Monday.

Police said 50-year-old James E. Markey was riding down Business Loop 70 when a pick up truck turned in front of him at Parkade Boulevard. Police said Markey tried to evade the truck, but collided with it.

He was ejected and killed.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Birdie Duff, was not hurt. A juvenile in the truck was also uninjured.