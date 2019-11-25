Man killed when tire flies over median on I-70, hits vehicle

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 08 2015 Jul 8, 2015 Wednesday, July 08, 2015 10:31:06 AM CDT July 08, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man was dead Wednesday morning after a tire flew over the concrete barrier in the median of Interstate 70 and crashed through his windshield.

The Kansas City Star reports the 23-year-old Independence man was eastbound on the interstate near the Blue Ridge Cut-Off Monday evening when witnesses saw his car go off the highway and crash into a tree line around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the car was hit by a tire from a westbound vehicle, possibly from a trailer.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Tuesday evening. His 20-year-old female passenger sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The tire hit a second vehicle but that driver was uninjured.

 

