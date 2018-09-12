Man killed while pushing bicycle across interstate

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Interstate 435 with a bicycle near Worlds of Fun.

The Kansas City Star reports Aaron Thompson was pushing his bicycle across the highway near Northeast Parvin Road at 12:04 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by the northbound pickup. Police say he died at the scene.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, which police say was witnessed by several other motorists.