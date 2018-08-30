Man killed, woman hurt in double shooting in St. Louis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed and a woman injured in a double shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday. Police have not identified the man who died.

Police say the woman was taken a hospital for treatment. Her condition was unavailable.

Police released no information on any suspects.