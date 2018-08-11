Man Kills Wounds Deputy, Kills Self

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - A man kills himself after firing on two Jasper County Sheriff's deputies, wounding one of them. Sheriff's Capt. Jerry Gilbert says a deputy went to a Joplin residence last night to serve notice of a restraining order when he was confronted by 44-year-old Roscoe Tallant. Tallant, who lived at the residence, allegedly pulled a shotgun from a vehicle and threatened to kill the deputy. Gilbert says the restraining order was not for Tallant. The deputy took cover and called for backup. When a second deputy arrived, Gilbert says Tallant shot out the car's window, wounding the deputy in the arm and forehead. Gilbert says Tallant then fled the scene and shot himself when he ran into a Joplin police officer 50 yards away.The deputy was treated and released.