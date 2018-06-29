Man, Like his Brother, Gets Life in Prison





CLAYTON, Mo. - Anthony Akins will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole -- just like his brother -- for killing two workers at a suburban St. Louis Steak `n Shake restaurant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Akins pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the killings of waitress Tammy Cantrell and cook Mark Gerstner during a 2008 robbery. The plea deal was far less favorable than one he backed out of earlier because he decided against testifying against his brother, Oundr'e Akins.

Oundr'e Akins was convicted in March, and sentenced to life without parole. Both brothers are 24 and from Cahokia, Ill.

The earlier deal for Anthony Akins would have reduced the charge to second-degree murder, offering at least a chance for parole.