Man Linked to Al-Qaeda Faces Federal Charges

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, October 07 2013 Oct 7, 2013 Monday, October 07, 2013 4:18:00 AM CDT October 07, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty more than three years ago to providing financial support to al-Qaida is being sentenced in federal court.

Khalid Ouazzani could face up to 65 years in prison for bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to support a terrorist group. In his plea bargain, Ouazzani admitted making false claims to borrow money for a used auto parts business and wiring the proceeds to a bank in Dubai.

That money was used to purchase an apartment that later sold for a $17,000 profit, which was given to al-Qaida. Ouazzani also admitted sending $6,500 from the sale of his business to the terror group.

Prosecutors say Ouazzani also swore an oath of allegiance to al-Qaida. He is to be sentenced Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

