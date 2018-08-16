Man linked to Boone County death investigation charged with murder

By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a Columbia man with murder Thursday, two months after deputies found a woman dead in a home on Hatton Chapel Road.

While investigating a case of stolen guns and ammunition, deputies went to Jason Anderson's home, where they found Anderson's girlfriend Elise’ise McNeal dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told deputies Anderson and McNeal had been fighting, and during one argument Anderson pointed a rifle at McNeal.

Authorities in Christian County said they arrested Anderson, 34, during a traffic stop, in which he pointed a gun at a deputy's car. 

Investigators later said they matched shell casings found near McNeal's body with a gun Anderson had in his possession. They also said they used DNA testing to match blood found on Anderson's shoes to McNeal.

Bond for Anderson, who was in the Christian County jail, was set at $2 million.

