Man Linked to Ohio St. Scandal Sentenced to Prison

6 years 8 months 1 day ago Wednesday, October 26 2011 Oct 26, 2011 Wednesday, October 26, 2011 11:44:43 AM CDT October 26, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Oh. - A federal judge on Wednesday handed down a three-year sentence to the tattoo parlor owner whose purchase of Ohio State University football memorabilia triggered a far-reaching football scandal and an ongoing NCAA investigation.

But U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Frost found that Edward Rife didn't have the ability to pay a $10,000 fine following his conviction earlier this year on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Rife, 31, had asked for leniency, saying previous convictions for assault and forgery occurred 10 or more years ago and didn't suggest he was likely to commit future crimes.

Rife, owner of Fine Line Ink Tattoos and Body Piercings on the west side of Columbus, tearfully apologized to his family and friends for his actions.

"I know what I did was wrong and I regret it every day." 

Frost said he took into consideration the many letters of support he had received on Rife's behalf and said that he was different from many similar drug defendants. However, he said he had to send a message with the sentence.

"This is a terrible offense," Frost said. "There's no getting around it."

Prosecutors alleged that in addition to Rife's tattoo parlor, he had a lucrative side business selling hundreds of pounds of marijuana in Columbus, a second job that federal prosecutors say allowed him to pay $21,500 for a luxury SUV.

In December, Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other Ohio State players were found to have received cash and discounted tattoos from Rife in exchange for signed Buckeye memorabilia and championship rings.

All were permitted by the NCAA to play in the Buckeyes' 31-26 victory over Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl, with their five-game suspensions to begin with the first game of the 2011 season. Another player, Jordan Whiting, was suspended for one game.

After the team returned from New Orleans, investigators found that coach Jim Tressel had learned in April 2010 about the players' involvement with Rife.

Rife had met with Christopher Cicero, a local attorney and former Ohio State walk-on player, that month to discuss his case but never hired Cicero. Cicero sent Tressel emails detailing the improper benefits, and the two ended up trading a dozen emails on the subject.

Tressel had signed an NCAA compliance form in September saying he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by athletes. His contract, in addition to NCAA rules, specified that he had to tell his superiors or compliance department about any potential NCAA rules violations.

Tressel, who won a national championship and seven Big Ten titles at Ohio State, resigned May 30. Pryor also left Ohio State.

In June, Rife pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 200 pounds of marijuana.

Rife must also forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds, but if he does that successfully he'll keep the memorabilia found in his suburban Columbus home. Those include Big Ten championship rings, gold pants pendants, autographed items and parts of football uniforms.

IRS criminal investigators have said they couldn't determine whether Rife had used drug profits to buy the memorabilia. The IRS said investigators learned of Rife's drug dealing while probing a major marijuana and cocaine operation in central Ohio.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Kelley has said the government is not assisting with either the NCAA or Ohio State investigations. He also said there was no evidence Ohio State players were involved in the marijuana operation.

