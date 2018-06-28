Man Maces Baby and Woman

COLUMBIA - A man is behind bars Friday after police suspect him of macing his 11-month-old daughter along with several others.

The incident occurred Thursday evening around 6:40 at Stephens Lake Park. Police say Pedro Nenninger came to the park looking for his ex-girlfriend. The woman is also the mother of the 11-month-old.

Police told KOMU-8 Nenninger demanded the child, but the mother refused to give her up. Police say he then sprayed the woman and child with mace, causing her to drop the infant. Six others around the couple say the spray also affected them.

Police arrested 31-year-old Nenninger Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree child endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and six counts of third-degree assault. A judge set Nenninger's bond at $100,000 cash only.

After the incident police say he ran on foot east on Walnut, but witnesses did not let him get away.

"He ran up to that area and was kind of behind the Walmart Super Center and a bunch of the people that witnessed it had chased him and so they were on the phone telling police where he was and they followed him to the Break Time convience store and they were able to actually corral him in the store until the police got there," said Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Jill Wieneke.

Police say this type of incident is not common.

"We generally don't see a lot of uses, mace uses, that are inappropriate that we get called about, but you know if mace is used inappropriately it is definitely considered a type of weapon that's definitely an assault charge," Wieneke said.

There is some good news in the incident though, police say the infant came out of the incident with only some bumps and bruises.